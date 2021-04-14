Live

1960: Truman criticizes Kennedy; 2016: Romney criticizes Trump

In 1960, former president Harry Truman criticized fellow Democrat and presidential nominee John F. Kennedy before the party's convention. CBSN's political panel compares that rift to the current turmoil in the GOP.
