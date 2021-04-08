Live

1906 San Francisco quake's oldest survivor dies

Ruth Newman was just four years old when a giant quake destroyed much of San Francisco and the surrounding area in 1906. She was 113 when she died, the oldest survivor of the disaster. Jane Pauley reports.
