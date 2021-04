19-year-old star bull rider aims to make a comeback after hard fall Called "the toughest sport on dirt," professional bull riding comes with millions in prize money. With a major win in New York City, 19-year-old Jess Lockwood became the world's number one bull rider and the 2016 Rookie of the Year. He is now trying to regain that top ranking after a bull threw him off and stomped on him. Mark Strassmann reports.