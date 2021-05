19 year old brought to tears by birthday gift from coworkers Six months ago, Noah Robinson started working at Glastender Inc., a family-owned business that makes restaurant equipment, in Saginaw, Michigan. He didn't have a car, but somehow he still managed to get to work on time every day. Coworkers couldn't help but appreciate the teen's dedication. So, on Robinson's 19th birthday last week, they decided to surprise him.