1/9: How the Paris market siege unfolded In a dramatic denouement, police in Paris killed suspected hostage-taker Amedy Coulibaly; and, couldn't the Paris massacre have been avoided if Charlie Hebdo had been more sensible? It's a question many have asked in the wake of the attacks that left 12 dead. But as "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley notes: "Charlie Hebdo staked out extremes, and so, helped define a broad space for every voice."