19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC fire

Nine children and 10 adults are dead after a five-alarm fire in a residential high-rise building in the Bronx on Sunday, FDNY sources said. WCBS Newsradio 880 reporter Steve Burns joins CBSN with the latest.
