18 Penn State frat brothers charged in connection with pledge's death By the time paramedics reached 19-year-old Timothy Piazza on Feb. 2, his spleen had ruptured, he had suffered severe head injuries and his blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit. Hours later, he was dead, and now 18 of his would-be frat brothers are charged in his death. Jericka Duncan has the details.