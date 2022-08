1/8: Booker, Priebus, McConnell As 2017 begins and Washington is in the midst of a number of changes, "Face the Nation" talks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R- Kentucky, about plans to repeal Obamacare. We sit down with incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to discuss the president-elect's Twitter habits, and with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker to talk about Democratic plans to counter Obamacare repeal efforts.