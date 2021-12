1/7: Record-breaking cold grips Northeast as polar vortex sweeps in; NYC disability fraud could reach $400 million New York City broke a 118-year-old record, but it was just one of 45 places setting cold weather records as arctic air pushed into the Northeast; and, more than 100 former New York City workers, including dozens of retired police officers and firefighters, are accused of faking psychiatric problems in order to get federal disability benefits.