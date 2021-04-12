Live

Watch CBSN Live

17 miners trapped underground in upstate NY

There is a pressing effort underway to rescue 17 miners trapped underground in Lansing, New York. The Cargill salt mine employees are stuck in an elevator nearly 900 feet below ground. DeMarco Morgan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.