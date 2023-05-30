Watch CBS News

150 days, 263 mass shootings reported in U.S. so far for 2023

Tuesday is the 150th day of 2023, and so far this year there have been 263 mass shootings -- incidents with 4 or more people shot -- reported in the U.S., with 327 victims killed. Both those figures are the highest ever recorded this early in a year. Adam Brown and David Pucino joined CBS News to discuss what's behind the statistics. Brown is the vice provost for research and associate professor of psychology at the New School; Pucino is the deputy chief counsel for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
