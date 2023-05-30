150 days, 263 mass shootings reported in U.S. so far for 2023 Tuesday is the 150th day of 2023, and so far this year there have been 263 mass shootings -- incidents with 4 or more people shot -- reported in the U.S., with 327 victims killed. Both those figures are the highest ever recorded this early in a year. Adam Brown and David Pucino joined CBS News to discuss what's behind the statistics. Brown is the vice provost for research and associate professor of psychology at the New School; Pucino is the deputy chief counsel for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.