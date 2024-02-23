Watch CBS News

142 Days in Gaza I Sunday on 60 Minutes

For nearly five months, Israeli forces have unleashed unrelenting airstrikes and a heavy ground offensive inside Gaza – decimating cities and displacing more than 1 million. This Sunday, Sharyn Alfonsi offers a rare window into the dire situation.
