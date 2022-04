14-year-old Ukrainian girl draws her experiences of war after surviving two weeks in Mariupol basement A bloodied corpse, a missile hitting a building, and living in a basement with no heat or water for nearly two weeks are just a few of the horrors experienced by this 14-year-old girl from Mariupol, Ukraine. With nothing to do but find a way to survive, she picked up a pen and paper — and drew her life in war.