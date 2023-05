14-year-old cancer survivor receives a Swiftie's ultimate surprise Hallie Barnard was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder as a baby. So the Taylor Swift fan says for her the singer's song "Bad Blood" took on a deeper meaning. When she needed a bone marrow transplant, Barnard started a foundation, Hallie's Heroes, to help others find matches too. To thank her for her selflessness, someone gave her a Swiftie's ultimate surprise.