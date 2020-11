13-year-old with stutter who spoke at the DNC reacts to Joe Biden's projected win Mireya Villarreal spoke with the young teen who made an emotional speech at the Democratic National Convention about the effect President-elect Joe Biden had on him. 13-year-old Brayden Harrington met Mr. Biden earlier this year. He said the former vice president gave him the confidence to not shy away from his stutter. Mr. Biden also stuttered as a child.