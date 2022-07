13 killed and dozens injured in Chicago over July 4 weekend Seven people were killed during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The quiet suburb with little to no gun violence is just 40 minutes from Chicago, where gun violence is a daily occurrence and 13 people were killed by gunfire over the holiday weekend. CBS News Chicago Investigative Reporter Megan Hickey has been reporting on the CBS series "Crime Without Punishment," with more on why many murders in Chicago go unsolved.