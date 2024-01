1/28: The Takeout: Michael Kirk Documentarian Michael Kirk joins Major Garrett for this week's edition of "The Takeout" to discuss his upcoming PBS FRONTLINE documentary, "Democracy on Trial." Kirk reflects on his reporting about the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol and the criminal cases against former President Donald Trump for the documentary. He also talks about Trump's influence on the Republican Party and the 2024 presidential election.