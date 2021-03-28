12/8: Report to comment on CIA torture tactics; Will and Kate touch down in New York City On Tuesday, the Senate Intelligence committee led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein will release a report on CIA torture tactics. Sources familiar with the report say it will find that the CIA misled the government about the extent of torture for intelligence gathering. The report focuses on the months and years following 9/11 when the CIA was holding and interrogating al Qaeda detainees at secret prisons. Bob Orr reports. The royal couple was greeted by adoring fans from across the country who stood for hours in the cold just to catch a glimpse. Prince William then made a day trip to speak with President Obama in Washington D.C., while Kate stayed behind in New York City. Mark Phillips reports.