12/7: Typhoon Hagupit in the Philippines prompting mass evacuations; Prince William and Kate Middleton touch down in New York Typhoon Hagupit is making its way across the Philippines. More than 900,000 have been evacuated, and more drenching rain is on the way; and, it's New York's most anticipated royal visit since Princess Diana first came nearly 30 years ago. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, have just arrived.