Live

Watch CBSN Live

1/27: Powerful nor'easter pounds northern New England; Auschwitz survivor's message to the Nazis

The tail end of a powerful nor'easter is whipping northern New England. Powerful winds created dangerous, whiteout conditions in many cities across Massachusetts. Anna Werner reports from Boston; On the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, survivors of the Nazi concentration camp are remembering the time they spent imprisoned. Dean Reynolds spoke to one survivor who makes it a point to share his memories and feelings with younger generations.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.