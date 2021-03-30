1/27: Powerful nor'easter pounds northern New England; Auschwitz survivor's message to the Nazis The tail end of a powerful nor'easter is whipping northern New England. Powerful winds created dangerous, whiteout conditions in many cities across Massachusetts. Anna Werner reports from Boston; On the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, survivors of the Nazi concentration camp are remembering the time they spent imprisoned. Dean Reynolds spoke to one survivor who makes it a point to share his memories and feelings with younger generations.