1/26: NYC braces for "historic" snowstorm; Happy ending after 2 planes crash

With more than 8 million people living in New York City, sanitation workers are putting in extra hours to stay ahead of a massive blizzard hitting the Northeast. Don Dahler talks with the head of the Sanitation Workers' Union to learn what they're doing to prepare for the storm; Authorities say two small planes ran out of fuel and went into the Pacific off Hawaii, but all five aboard the aircraft survived. One of the planes was aided by a parachute that slowed its descent toward the water. John Blackstone reports.
