12/31: The Takeout: Winemaker and author Alex Gambal For this edition of "The Takeout," Major Garrett sits down with Alex Gambal, a winemaker and the author of "Climbing the Vines in Burgundy." The book chronicles Gambal's choice to leave his family business in the early 90s to pursue his dream in France, as well as his experiences selling wine as an American vintner in the Burgundy region. They also discuss the perfect wine to drink for your New Year's Eve celebrations.