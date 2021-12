12/31: Bitter cold conditions across U.S. affecting travel, safety; Veterans finding peace through playing guitar Parts of the central U.S. are 30 degrees colder than normal. it's so cold that travel has become dangerous, and frostbite cases are on the rise in some areas most affected by the cold snap; and, an eight-week program in St. Louis called Six String Heroes is teaching veterans how to play guitar. Through the program, veterans say they've found peace, as well as friendship.