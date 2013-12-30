12/30: Russia bombing main suspects Islamic militants from Chechnya; "The Goldfinch" painting drawing big crowds since book release No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the main suspects are Islamic militants from Chechnya who want to stop the Winter Olympic Games going ahead in southern Russia; and, "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Vermeer is a big draw at New York's Frick Museum, but another painting there is increasingly attracting visitors who are inspired by a new best-selling novel's release.