12/3: The Takeout: Congressman Greg Landsman For this edition of "The Takeout," Major Garrett sits down with Congressman Greg Landsman, a Democrat from Ohio. A devotee of religious text and a certified Swiftie, Landsman speaks with Garrett about divinity and theology as well as how turning to scripture has been healing amid our current turbulent times. Elsewhere in the conversation, the duo discuss how Americans are digesting news as well as conspiracy theories surrounding pop star Taylor Swift.