12/29/14: U.S. Navy preparing to help find Flight 8501; China adopts Western-style table manners The U.S. Navy has accepted Indonesia's request to help in the search of AirAsia Flight 8501. The plane, carrying 162 people, hasn't been seen since Saturday. Allen Pizzey reports on the massive search of an area that's grown to the size of California ; A school in China is training butlers to fill a growing demand for western-style service. The school is another sign of the changes taking place in the Communist country, reports Seth Doane.