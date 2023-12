12/24: The Takeout: Comedian Gary Gulman For this edition of "The Takeout," Major Garrett speaks to comedian Gary Gulman about using his mental health struggles as topics for his stand-up sets. Gulman draws on the loneliness and anxiety he felt during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic's "stay-at-home" orders. He turns the experiences into messages of encouragement, so that others who struggle with their mental health won't feel as alone.