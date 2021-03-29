12/23: Tornadoes hammer the Deep South; President Obama's balancing act on race relations Buildings were damaged, and cars flipped, after tornadoes hit the Deep South. WBZ meteorologist Eric Fisher says we should expect more rough weather to come; President Obama condemned the killings of two NYPD officers and offered federal assistance to the NYPD. But there have also been calls for the President to do more to diffuse racial tensions. Major Garrett gives a behind the scenes look at the options the President faced in responding to the issue of race.