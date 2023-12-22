12/22: CBS News Mornings

Here Comes the Sun

Is your Christmas tree causing your allergies to flare?

2 boys killed in crash after their father flees Wisconsin deputies

Motive sought for mass shooting at Prague university

Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges in D.C., federal lands

Teen found after missing for 6 years breaks his silence: "I've been lying"

U.S.-Israeli hostage died in Gaza, kibbutz community says

New COVID variant JN.1 surges to 44% of cases, CDC estimates

Holiday travel rush ramps up across the country; Pope Francis prepares for Christmas, New Year's celebrations.

