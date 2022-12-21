CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Live Updates: Zelenskyy arrives in U.S. for Biden meeting, address to Congress
Jan. 6 committee set to release final version of report on Capitol assault
Video shows girl, 11, getting off bus before she went missing
Franco Harris, legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back, dead at 72
8 girls charged in murder of Toronto man: "You think you've seen it all"
Women weep as Taliban fighters block their access to Afghan universities
Charges dropped against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
Man survives shark- and crocodile-filled waters for 24 hours by clinging to wood
Britons told to avoid "risky activity" as ambulance workers strike
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
12/21: CBS News Mornings
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy heading to Washington; U.S. hospitals overwhelmed with cases of flu, COVID and RSV.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On