Live

Watch CBSN Live

12/21: Gunman said to seek vengeance with NYPD cop killings; WWI enemies turned battlefield into Christmas celebration

The NYPD is tracing the steps of a gunman who killed two of its officers back to Baltimore, where he shot his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day. Police say the killer may have acted out of vengeance over recent deaths of black men during encounters with police; and, for a century, people have told the tale of a yuletide ceasefire soccer game in the middle of World War I. German and British soldiers briefly stopped shooting at each other, met and mingled in the no-man's land between their lines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.