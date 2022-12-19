Twitter users vote in poll for Musk to step down as CEO

Russian drones rain down on Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus

5 dead, suspect killed in shooting in condo in Toronto suburb

El Paso desperate for resources ahead of expected migrant surge

Proud Boys leader and subordinates go to trial in seditious conspiracy case

Exclusive: Flynn deposition audio gives window into Jan. 6 panel's work

Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee to vote on criminal referrals, final report at last meeting

House Jan. 6 committee to vote on criminal referrals; White House commemorates start of Hanukkah.

12/19: CBS News Mornings House Jan. 6 committee to vote on criminal referrals; White House commemorates start of Hanukkah.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On