12/19: Obama on Sony Pictures' "mistake"; Holiday sting operation story goes viral The FBI confirmed today that the communist North Korea government was behind the hack attack against Sony Pictures Entertainment. President Obama said today that the U.S. would respond while claiming that Sony made a "mistake" in pulling the film; and, Steve Hartman's story on a Secret Santa's act of kindness in Kansas City, Mo. has become an online sensation. Hartman revisits a story that has touched the hearts of millions.