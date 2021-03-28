12/18: Cubans cautiously optimistic about change; The propaganda war in Cuba fizzles out CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley spoke with Cubans in Havana about the impact of America's new stance on their country. One Cuban told Pelley living for decades under the U.S. embargo make it hard to imagine a different future. ;When America put signs up ridiculing communism in Cuba, the island's government fought back to block them from sight. Now, as Scott Pelley reports, the old propaganda battles seems to no longer matter.