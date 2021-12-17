Possible arson blaze kills 24, guts psychiatric clinic in Japan

"Global paralysis" on Ethiopia war allows atrocities to multiply

Harvard says it won't require SAT or ACT scores through 2026

Purported TikTok videos prompt hiked security at some schools

Facebook whistleblower fears Meta's plan for the metaverse

New CDC reports find "test to stay" policies can help kids stay in school

Watch Live: Kim Potter testifies in her trial over Daunte Wright's killing

Survivors left homeless by storm "don't have many options"

COVID-19 cases skyrocket as Delta and Omicron spread; Facebook whistleblower shares fears about metaverse.

12/17: CBSN AM COVID-19 cases skyrocket as Delta and Omicron spread; Facebook whistleblower shares fears about metaverse.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On