12/17: U.S.-Cuba move to thaw diplomatic relations; Sony cancels release of " The Interview" Nearly 54 years after President Eisenhower severed dimplomatic ties with the communist dictatorship, President Obama said it's time to restore ties with Cuba. Major Garrett reports on the dramatic and controversial push for change in America's relationship with Cuba. ; Sony Pictures decided to cancel the Christmas release of its upcoming comedy "The Interview". The nation's largest theater chains said they would not show the movie because of terror threats made by computer hackers who breached Sony.