12/17: The Takeout: Major Garrett Goes to Georgia For this edition of "The Takeout," Major Garrett heads to DeKalb County, Georgia, to investigate the increase in voter registration challenges since the 2020 presidential election. Citizens can now legally file an unlimited number of challenges if they presume there are errors in the voter rolls. The practice has yielded a fair amount of proponents and critics, and with 2024 around the corner, every vote in this state could decide the next election.