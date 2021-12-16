12/16: CBSN AM

Workers sue candle company, say it endangered them before tornado

Progress on Biden's social spending plan sputters as holidays near

Springsteen sells music catalog to Sony Music in mega-deal: reports

7 states have received half of the Afghans relocated from U.S. bases

Reddit says it has filed for an IPO

5 children die as gust of wind sweeps away bouncy castle

Former NFL star found dead in hotel room had CTE, family says

Russia ordered to pay damages to domestic violence victims and survivors

Claudette Colvin's record expunged 66 years after refusing to give up seat - Exclusive interview

