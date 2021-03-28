12/16: Taliban slaughters scores of students in Pakistan; The day WWI stopped for Christmas Taliban gunmen stormed a military-run school in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 141 civilians -- most of them children -- and wounding many more. The Pakistani Taliban claimed the attack was revenge for ongoing military operations in Northern Waziristan that have targeted their hideouts near the Afghan border. Clarissa Ward reports.;One-hundred years ago this month, German and British troops laid down their arms in an unofficial Christmas truce. The iconic story that both sides put down their arms to play soccer has led to rematches to honor the event. But as Mark Phillips reports, the story may have been embellished through the years.