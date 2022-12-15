CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Last-minute push to pass bipartisan immigration deal fails
Prince Harry describes "terrifying" meeting with his dad and brother
More JFK assassination files set to be released today
Accused Paul Pelosi attacker also targeted Tom Hanks, investigator testifies
Huge storm system brings killer tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions
White House brings back free at-home COVID test orders
DOJ sues Arizona over shipping containers installed along southern border
Senate approves measure to ban TikTok from government devices
Whale injured by ship makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
12/15: CBS News Mornings
Short-term spending bill moves to Senate; Netflix releases second half of "Meghan & Harry" docuseries.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On