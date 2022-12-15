12/15: CBS News Mornings

Whale injured by ship makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii

Senate approves measure to ban TikTok from government devices

DOJ sues Arizona over shipping containers installed along southern border

More JFK assassination files set to be released today

Prince Harry describes "terrifying" meeting with his dad and brother

Short-term spending bill moves to Senate; Netflix releases second half of "Meghan & Harry" docuseries.

