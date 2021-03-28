Live

12/15: Sydney hostage siege ends in hail of gunfire ; Nat'l Guard camp helps high school dropouts make the grade

Police in Sydney, Australia stormed a café to put an end to a 16-hour hostage situation. Three are dead, including the gunman who is reported to have had a long history of violent crime, infatuation with extremism, and mental instability. Ben Tracy reports. ;Troubled teens who used to see F's and D's on their report cards are now proudly boasting A's and B's. As part of a continuing series on a National Guard boot camp to help teens, Michelle Miller reports on how some tough love has helped change the teens' academic fortunes.
