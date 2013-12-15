12/15: Nelson Mandela's long goodbye ends with a traditional farewell; Picasso painting to be raffled off Transported on a gun carriage to his final resting place, Nelson Mandela's body was buried in his hometown of Qunu. More than 4,000 people attended Mandela's funeral, where tradition played a prominent role in the proceedings. And, for the first time ever, a painting from Pablo Picasso's own collection will be raffled off for charity. "The Man in the Opera Hat" will be raffled off, rather than offered at a big-money auction.