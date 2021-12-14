"Doomsday glacier" ice shelf could shatter within 5 years, scientists say

Andrew Cuomo ordered to return millions in book proceeds

Tornado Alley may be shifting east, threatening businesses, supply chains

Ex-NFL player who killed 6 people had CTE, autopsy finds

12 of 74 killed in Kentucky tornado outbreak were children

Pfizer says new trial data confirms high efficacy of its COVID antiviral pills

Live Updates: House to vote on holding Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

Proud Boys and Oath Keepers sued over January 6 attack

Pfizer says its COVID antiviral pill reduces risk of hospitalization, death; Tornado's deadly impact on Amazon warehouse.

12/14: CBSN AM Pfizer says its COVID antiviral pill reduces risk of hospitalization, death; Tornado's deadly impact on Amazon warehouse.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On