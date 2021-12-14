12/13: Red and Blue

Thousands told to seal themselves indoors as volcano spews toxic gas

No troops will be charged in Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians

Supreme Court allows New York vaccine mandate for health care workers

U.S. woman to face U.K. court over teenager's death

Record-breaking number of guns confiscated by TSA in 2021

First members of military are discharged for refusing COVID vaccine

Derek Chauvin expected to plead guilty in federal civil rights case

Tornado outbreak death toll in Kentucky rises to 74

Biden to survey storm damage in Kentucky; California modeling assault weapon ban after Texas abortion law

