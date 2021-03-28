12/13: Protesters march with message against excessive force; Chef crusades to make carp the catch of the day In Washington, protesters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue with the families of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice. Families who lost loved ones at the hands of police led the Millions March in New York City; and, leaping Asian Carp are fun to watch, but they are a real threat because they multiply so fast and eat so much they starve out native fish. One chef is on a crusade to get them on American plates with a new name: the silverfin.