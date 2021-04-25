Live

Watch CBSN Live

12/11: Trump calls Russian election influence report "ridiculous"; Hearing from Aleppo's war-weary residents

Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed the CIA's assessment that Russia helped him get elected, saying the Democrats are behind the story; Syria's largest city, Aleppo, has been devastated by the country's civil war
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.