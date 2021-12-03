12/3: CBSN AM

Nevada police ID teen found dead in 1980, vow to pursue her killer

U.S. could be unable to pay its bills in weeks as debt limit approaches

Epstein accuser reflects on being a victim — and recruiting other girls

14 arrested over L.A. smash-and-grab thefts, but none kept in jail

Gunmakers not liable for Las Vegas massacre deaths, court rules

What Biden's new travel restrictions mean for you

Parents of school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter

President Joe Biden unveils new COVID plan amid Omicron fears; California police arrest 14 linked to smash-and-grab robberies.

