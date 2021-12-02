CBS News App
Cyber Week
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
"Mountain of digital evidence" suggests school shooting was planned
Second U.S. case of Omicron spotted in Minnesota, after NYC travel
House lawmakers reach deal on funding bill to avoid government shutdown
Germany announces lockdown on unvaccinated amid COVID surge
U.S. finalizes plan to revive Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy
"Mystery" prehistoric footprints re-excavated for second look
Hours after Chinese boycott, IOC speaks to star player Peng Shuai
DNA matches body to Alaska man last seen alive in 1979
U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in battle vs. tabloid publisher
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
12/2: CBSN AM
White House to announce new measures to combat coronavirus variants; Supreme Court hears arguments on Mississippi abortion law
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On