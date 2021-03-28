12/01: Amid Ferguson protests, Obama addresses police militarization; Troubled teens face their biggest challenge Across the nation, thousands of students marched Monday in protest of the grand jury decision not to indict officer Darren Wilson in the death of Michael Brown. The ongoing tension over the situation in Ferguson, Mo., prompted the White House to announce changes that will impact the militarization of local police departments. Vladimir Duthiers reports from Ferguson; Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy takes in unruly teens and helps them overcome their mental and physical challenges. One year later, the teens have earned their first pass to go home. But for many, this is where their problems began. Michelle Miller files her latest report in the installment "A Last Second Chance."