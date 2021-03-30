Live

1/20: Obama heads into SOTU with strong economy at his back; wounded warrior's "miracle" survival story

While the president's approval ratings and consumer confidence have risen, the question is: How much of his agenda will the Republican majority in the new Congress will accept? And, Jason Gibson lost both of his legs to a roadside bomb while on patrol in Afghanistan. Now Gibson will be a guest at the State of the Union. David Martin reports on Gibson's miraculous story of survival and perseverance.
